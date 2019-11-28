Home

B.J. Popp, of Lincoln Place, on November 25, 2019, age 44. Loving father of Anthony R. Popp; beloved son of Robert A., Sr., and Deborah Popp; brother of David M. (Brooke) Popp and Kristen L. (Greg Vanscoy, Jr.) Lakits; uncle of Dylan, Lilianna, and Spencer Popp, Jaylin and Kylie Taubes, Layla Lakits, and Jaycee and Austin Revo; nephew of Stephen and Jean Kienzl, Gerard and Elizabeth Kienzl, and the late Ernest A. (Mary Ann survives) Popp, Jr.; also survived by numerous cousins and many friends. B.J. was a '93 graduate of Serra Catholic High School, and attended Robert Morris University and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. He was a former hair stylist and enjoyed his position as a Team Lead at the Waterfront Dick's Sporting Goods. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2-7:30 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Celebration Service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
