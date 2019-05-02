Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
RAU ROBERT A.

Age 90, of Plum, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of 67 years to Martha "Marty" Rau; father of Elizabeth (Robert) Eunson and Ruth (Ross) Melli; grandfather of Michelle, Nicole, and Barbara Melli; great-grandfather of Andrea, David, Emma, Joshua, and Jackson; great-great-grandfather of Robert; brother of the late Sam Ward. Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
