RAU ROBERT A.
Age 90, of Plum, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of 67 years to Martha "Marty" Rau; father of Elizabeth (Robert) Eunson and Ruth (Ross) Melli; grandfather of Michelle, Nicole, and Barbara Melli; great-grandfather of Andrea, David, Emma, Joshua, and Jackson; great-great-grandfather of Robert; brother of the late Sam Ward. Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019