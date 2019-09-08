|
SCHOLLE ROBERT A.
Of Point Breeze, on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, age 59. Beloved father of Andrew, Joseph, and Alessandra; also survived by mother Audrey Fusco; brothers, Ken and Paul; sisters, Kathy and Wendy; and assorted nieces and nephews. A public health professional and a great walker with a memory for esoteric facts, a passion for history, a love of schemes and jokes, an appreciation for classical music and a general distrust of authority. Friends received at MCCABE BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019