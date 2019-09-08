Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede Church
Resources
ROBERT A. SCHOLLE

ROBERT A. SCHOLLE Obituary
SCHOLLE ROBERT A.

Of Point Breeze, on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, age 59. Beloved father of Andrew, Joseph, and Alessandra; also survived by mother Audrey Fusco; brothers, Ken and Paul; sisters, Kathy and Wendy; and assorted nieces and nephews. A public health professional and a great walker with a memory for esoteric facts, a passion for history, a love of schemes and jokes, an appreciation for classical music and a general distrust of authority. Friends received at MCCABE BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
