WILK ROBERT A. Robert A. Wilk, the man, the myth, the legend, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from congestive heart failure. A Pittsburgh native, Robert "Bob" was the son of Alexander C. Will and Helen Carlini. Bob was a loving husband of 49 years to Marylyn and devoted father to Jennifer and Amy. His 40 year career at Mellon Bank, later Bank of New York Mellon, began as an Investment Analyst where he earned his credentials to become a Certified Financial Analyst, and worked his way up to retire as Chief Investment Officer. Bob earned two undergraduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Business Management. He also earned a Masters of Business Administration from MIT's Alfred P. Sloane School of Management. Bob had many interests including golf, sailing, skiing, camping and every activity his daughters were involved in. His main passion was travel. His unforgettable first trip abroad, tour of Europe with his teachers and friends while attending Central Catholic High School sparked his lifelong interest in experiencing the world. A world traveler, Bob has visited more than 115 countries. These included various destinations from Alaska to Katmandu to the Himalayas to the Great Wall and around the Horn of South America. His enthusiasm for travel was contagious and he always enjoyed planning the next great adventure. Visitation and funeral will be private due to current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020

