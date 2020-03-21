ZABOROWSKI, SR. ROBERT A.

Age 81, of Cabot passed away on March 17, 2020 at his home, prayerfully surrounded by his family. Cancer claimed his body. God claimed his soul. Born November 17, 1938 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John Zaborowski and Ida Nickel Zaborowski. Bob proudly served in the US Army from 1956-1958, as well as all six of his brothers. He worked as a Laborer for J & L Steel in Hazelwood for 47 years retiring in 1997. Bob was an avid Steeler fan, he loved farming, family vacations and going to casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Carol (Spreng) Zaborowski, whom he married May 16, 1959, three sons, Robert A. Zaborowski, Jr. of Cabot, Joseph W. (Kathleen) Zaborowski of Brackenridge and George M. Zaborowski of Cabot, three daughters, Connie L. Gloster of Cabot, Pam Zaborowski of Cabot and Jennifer (Dan) Mele of Cabot, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Joann Bakaj of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Charles, John, Tom, Billy, Hank and Fred and three sisters, Agnes Steinkirshner, Jeanie Landon and Irene Craig and two grandsons. Because Bob would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, a memorial service will be planned and held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the s. FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Saxonburg were entrusted with arrangements.

www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com