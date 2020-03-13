Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ROBERT "ZIGGY" ADAMCIK


1931 - 2020
ROBERT "ZIGGY" ADAMCIK Obituary
ADAMCIK ROBERT "ZIGGY"

Of Shaler Twp., on Monday, March 9, 2020, Ziggy was the beloved husband of 61 years to Joanne Balogh Adamcik; father of Kathleen Sabol and Patricia Huettel (Guy); brother of Albert Adamcik (late Dolores), Judith Powers (Jerry) and the late Anne Shearer, Mary Crone, Agnes Riley Joseph and John Adamcik; affectionately known as Pap-pap to Laura and Dana Sabol and Ian Huettel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Family respectfully suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
