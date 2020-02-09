Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
ROBERT ALLEN KELSESKY

KELSESKY ROBERT ALLEN

Age 51, of Wilmington, DE formerly of Mt. Washington passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved father of Andrew James Kelsesky; loving son of Jeanne (Skip) Hary and the late Robert Stanley Kelsesky, Sr.; beloved brother of Robert Stanley, Jr. (Tracy) and Charles Maxwell Redmond (Mandy); beloved nephew of Debra Greenstone, David, Daniel and Zachary Van Wickle. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-7 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. Burial private to the family. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
