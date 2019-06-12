LINDER ROBERT "BOB" ALLEN

Age 87, died peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Miriam Grodner Linder; beloved father of Sandi Linder of Agoura Hills, CA, Mark (Sandra) Linder of New Albany, OH and the late Rochelle Linder; adoring "Papa" of Nicole and Matthew Solomowitz, Danielle and Marissa Linder; brother of Ruth Edelstein and the late Sylvia Mason. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Bob earned his degree in accounting from Duquesne University. After serving in the Army, Bob practiced accounting his entire life. He was a member of Temple David in Monroeville leaving behind many life-long friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services, (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Kether Torah Cemetery. Shiva will be held at Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta Street, Squirrel Hill on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. Contributions may be made to Riverview Towers, 52 Garetta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.