ARBOGAST ROBERT
Robert Arbogast, dearly loved father and brother, has left us to dance in the heavens. Robert was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He began his ballet career with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and spent the bulk of his adult life in Salt Lake City, Utah continuing his career as a Principal ballet dancer with Ballet West, and then moving on to become a financial advisor with Wells Fargo. He was completely devoted to his sons Dane and Alec, so proud of their accomplishments, and loved sharing time with them, whether it was discussing Alec's next writing project or sharing baseball stats with Dane. Sentimental and quick to tear up, Robert, or Bob as his family called him, had a deep sense of empathy and a loyal admiration for those who earned his respect. Bob was the life of the party, gregarious and charming, everyone could only gravitate toward the warmth of his disposition and the authenticity of his character. Robert leaves behind his two sons, Dane and Alec; his sister, Lil Arbogast; and niece, Cara Feuer; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Feuer; and the mother of his sons, Maureen Laird. A Celebration of Life will be held for Robert in Pittsburgh at a later date. To view service information, a tribute video slideshow and share condolences visit www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019