FREEMAN ROBERT ARTHUR "BOB" Age 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away on March 1, 2020, with loved ones by his side at his home in Shadyside, five years after a colon cancer diagnosis. He was born September 17, 1941, in Newark, NJ, the son of William Genther Freeman and Elizabeth Parker Freeman. He attended Moorestown Friends School, Rancocas Valley Regional High School and the Pennington School, graduating from there in 1960, and Rutgers University in1964. He first worked in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon and following that joined American Management Systems (AMS) in Arlington, Virginia and later Price Waterhouse in Washington, DC. In 2002, he retired as a Vice President of AMS. Bob and wife Jennifer raised their two sons in Reston, VA where he was involved in the soccer program as commissioner, coach, referee, and player. After the boys were grown, Bob and Jennifer moved to Capitol Hill and enjoyed city life until his retirement. There he and Jennifer joined neighbors in working toward the resurrection of the neighborhood's Garfield Park with planning, fund raising and lots of manual labor. After retirement, they moved to the mountains of Colorado where Bob continued to enjoy soccer refereeing and referee training as well as skiing and volunteering at Winter Park resort. In recent years Bob and Jennifer have made their home in Pittsburgh. Bob loved classical music, opera and jazz. He was a strong supporter of The Pittsburgh Symphony and the Metropolitan Opera. While no longer actively involved in soccer, he was a fan of the English Premier League and Manchester United in particular. He was an avid walker and museum goer and supported Pittsburgh's great museums and parks. Strolling around Shadyside, New York or Paris he loved to be on the move. Bob is survived by his wife, two sons, five grandchildren, nephews, nieces and sisters- and brothers-in-law. His two brothers predeceased him. Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, 600 Pennsylvania Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 S. 23rd St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203.



