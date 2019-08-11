|
ROBERTS ROBERT ARTHUR
Age 98, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 19, 1921. He graduated from Peabody High School and continued to receive training in drafting from Carnegie Tech University. Robert was married to Ellen Weiss on February 6, 1944 they were married 75 years. Robert worked as an Estimator and Draftsman for H.H. Robertson, after serving honorably in the Army Air Corps during World War II, for 38 years. He dedicated his love and his life to his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children vacationing and traveling. Robert is survived by his wife, Ellen Roberts; his children, Joel Roberts and daughter-in-law, Marsha Roberts; daughter, Rhonda George; granddaughter, Samantha Major and her husband, Jonathan Major; granddaughter, Jaime Roberts; great-grandchildren, Noah Major, Leah Major, Micah Major, Raya Stern, and Tabitha Stern; sister, Helen Aaron and brother, Martin Roberts. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Harry Roberts and mother, Flora Roberts; brother, Sanford Roberts. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rubin of UPMC, Family Hospice and their staff and his caregivers Linda, Doris, Lyhem and Andrea. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Alzheimers Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019