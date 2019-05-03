Home

Faith Center of St. John's Methodist Church
104 Newberry St. S.W.
Aiken, SC 29801
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bravo Cucina at the Waterfront
West Homestead, PA
Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Robert Arthur "Bob" Stokes, who passed away January 21, 2019, in Aiken, SC. The family would like to invite family and friends to a gathering at Bravo Cucina at the Waterfront in West Homestead, Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. Bob was raised in Clairton, PA and graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon). After serving in the U.S. Army, Bob returned to school and earned an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. Bob had a long career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Westinghouse Savannah River Company. He leaves behind his wife, Patricia; his sons, Timothy and Matthew; his sister, Karen; and his granddaughters, Miranda, Sophia and Sonja. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019
