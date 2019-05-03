STOKES ROBERT ARTHUR "BOB"

Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Robert Arthur "Bob" Stokes, who passed away January 21, 2019, in Aiken, SC. The family would like to invite family and friends to a gathering at Bravo Cucina at the Waterfront in West Homestead, Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. Bob was raised in Clairton, PA and graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon). After serving in the U.S. Army, Bob returned to school and earned an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. Bob had a long career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Westinghouse Savannah River Company. He leaves behind his wife, Patricia; his sons, Timothy and Matthew; his sister, Karen; and his granddaughters, Miranda, Sophia and Sonja. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.