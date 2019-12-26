|
|
MEYERS, SR. ROBERT B.
Age 76, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills; went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Ethel (English) Meyers; loving father of Robert B. Meyers, Jr. (Gina) and David R. Meyers (Lisa); brother of Eleanor Habegger (Bill); loving grandfather of Bobby, Nicky, Melissa, and Josh. Bob was owner of Meyers' Service Station in Penn Hills (1972-1986), PAT bus driver (1986-2005), and Shuttle Driver for Seneca Hills Village (2006-2014). Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019