Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MEYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT B. MEYERS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT B. MEYERS Sr. Obituary
MEYERS, SR. ROBERT B.

Age 76, of Murrysville, formerly Penn Hills; went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Ethel (English) Meyers; loving father of Robert B. Meyers, Jr. (Gina) and David R. Meyers (Lisa); brother of Eleanor Habegger (Bill); loving grandfather of Bobby, Nicky, Melissa, and Josh. Bob was owner of Meyers' Service Station in Penn Hills (1972-1986), PAT bus driver (1986-2005), and Shuttle Driver for Seneca Hills Village (2006-2014). Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -