BAROFFIO ROBERT JR. "BOB"

Age 73, of Mt. Lebanon (formerly Baldwin), died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Julie (Gianella) and Robert Baroffio, Sr.; and his sister Marcella Baroffio; he is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Perrone) Baroffio; dear father of Heather (Mike) Jones, Jennifer (John) McPherson, Taryn Baroffio, and Aaron (Kim) Beatty; loving grandfather to Maya and AJ (Beatty), Brenna (McPherson), and Harper (Jones); beloved brother to Jerry (Janie) Baroffio and Paul (Mary Lynn) Baroffio. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and best friends Ed (Pelligrini) and Tony (Pesognelli). Bob was a member of the local Iron Workers 818 and helped build the Steel Building, Three Rivers Stadium and the Birmingham Bridge. Bob was also a member of the local Teamsters #211 where he worked and retired as a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette driver. Bob was an amazing and truly gifted golfer, winning many competitions as well as having won four hole-in-one contests! Next to playing and watching golf on TV, Bob's other passion and love was spending time with his four grandchildren who lovingly called him "Pappy Bob." Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A celebration service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME. Bob's family would especially like to thank Gallagher Hospice for their remarkable and passionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com