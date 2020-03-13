|
BEERS, SR. ROBERT "SKIP"
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, age 77, of Woods Run. Beloved husband of 57 years of Lorraine J. (Jones) Beers. Loving father of Robert (the late Elizabeth) Beers and Deborah (Michael) Mastrangelo. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Beers, Rachel Beers, Emma Ludwig, Abigail Ludwig, Annabelle Ludwig and Regan Beers. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3-7 p.m at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View 15229. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 615 Grant Street, Pgh., PA 15219. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Robert Served six years in the Army Reserves, was a member of the American Legion and loved sports, history and old movies, but most of all he loved his family. Family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020