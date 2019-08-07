|
DOURADO ROBERT-BELLARMINE
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, age 82, of Wilkinsburg. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Angela Francisca Dourado; brother of Late Eustace, Wolfango, John, Lira, Yolanda, Belinda, and survived by his remaining sibling, Romelino. He was the uncle of Ivan, Dezi, Steve, Jeremy, Ramon and Damian. Since his wife's death, he has been under the beloved care of Marie Correia, sister-in-law. He leaves behind many other family and friends. He and his wife owned the ELS Stop convenience store in Wilkinsburg since 1982. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Thursday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church in Wilkinsburg on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019