Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Wilkinsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT-BELLARMINE DOURADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT-BELLARMINE DOURADO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT-BELLARMINE DOURADO Obituary
DOURADO ROBERT-BELLARMINE

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, age 82, of Wilkinsburg. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Angela Francisca Dourado; brother of Late Eustace, Wolfango, John, Lira, Yolanda, Belinda, and survived by his remaining sibling, Romelino. He was the uncle of Ivan, Dezi, Steve, Jeremy, Ramon and Damian. Since his wife's death, he has been under the beloved care of Marie Correia, sister-in-law. He leaves behind many other family and friends. He and his wife owned the ELS Stop convenience store in Wilkinsburg since 1982. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Thursday 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church in Wilkinsburg on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT-BELLARMINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now