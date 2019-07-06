Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
ROBERT BENJAMIN GOLDSTEIN Obituary
GOLDSTEIN ROBERT BENJAMIN

Age 54, on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by the love of his life, Sandra Furmanek. Loving son of Harriet Zion and the late James Goldstein; father of Jessica Leigh Goldstein of Seattle, WA; brother of Sherree Rae Goldstein, Michael Lee Goldstein, and Stacey Meredith Goldstein (Richard) Soule; nephew of Harvey Zion, Joni Fishman and Leonard Zion; uncle of Daniel Herbert Goldstein, Alexandra Louise Goldstein and Charles Michael Goldstein; cousin of Sharon Fishman, David Jon Zion, Steven Michael Fishman and the late Vicki Lynn Zion. Also survived by the Furmanek family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) Interment Shaare Torah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christopher Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. www.schugar.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
