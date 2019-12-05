|
|
POWELL, JR. ROBERT "JACK" BERKELEY
Age 88, of Bethel Park, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was married to the late Margaret "Peggy" J. Powell for 55 years. He is survived by two children, Reed B. (Elissa) Powell and Deborah (the late Ken) Schollaert; grandsons, Christopher Lee (Audrey) Schollaert and Alexander Powell, and granddaughter, Slade Powell of Seattle; great-grandsons, Cody and Christian; a sister, Lynda (Ken) Blandin of Toledo, Ohio, sister-in-law, Marion (Keetley) Simchak, and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Gene Powell in 1996, and his parents, Robert Berkley Powell, Sr. in 1990 and Mary Irene (Hill) Powell in 2004. Born in Grafton, West Virginia, "Jack," as he was known to the family, moved to McKees Rocks with his family when he was 10 years old. There he met his "Dearest One," the former Margaret J. Keetley whom he married August 7, 1950. Retiring in 1991, Bob worked in management for the Labor Relations department of the P&LE Railroad for 41 years, being the third generation to work for a railroad, although his father and grandfather both worked for the B&O railroad. He enjoyed his retirement years doing crosswords, long car trips, writing poems to "Dearest One," and watching his grandchildren grow. His humor and wit will be missed by his family. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Robert's family would like to thank Family Hospice & Palliative Care for their caring and kindness during these last few months. Memorial Donations may be made to them at 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019