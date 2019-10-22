|
BLACKBURN ROBERT "BOB"
Age 80, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of Darleen Hummert Blackburn; father of Buddy (Melissa) Blackburn of Baldwin, Marion (Jim) McNamara of Bethel Park, Bryan (Brenda) Blackburn of Baldwin, Jesse (Julie) Blackburn of Washington, PA, Courtney (Ian) Lucas of Moon Twp. and the late Matthew (Becky) Blackburn. Also survived by 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Bob worked for 50 years as a window cleaner for Penn Window and then with his son, Matthew, at M&B Window. Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road., Brentwood 15227, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019