BOONE ROBERT "KING BOBB"
Formerly of Forest Hills, of Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Bobb was born in Pittsburgh, but found his home in the Southwest. A graduate of Ohio State University with a BS in Architecture, he moved to Arizona and worked in the truss industry in design and engineering. Bobb was a beloved member of a large family who all mourn his passing. In his life he loved to spend time with his family, fishing, hunting, and listening to music, especially the Grateful Dead. Bobb joins his sister, Linda, who made her journey to peace ahead of him. He leaves behind his parents, Joseph and Georgiann Boone of Pittsburgh, PA; and siblings, Rosemary (Brian) Rosendale, Chuck (Angie) Boone, John (Courtney) Boone, and Georgine (Dane) Johnston. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Martina, Maggie, Robert, Miranda, Merrick, Christopher, Nina, Will, Elizabeth, Mary, Abby, and JJ; and his Mesa family, Chris and Beverlee Kroll, Christian, Jalen George, Joe, Andy Christine, Kelly Sally Boone and his cherished "kids," Nibbs, Muttley, and Alvin. Bobb was a loving and adored godfather to Margaret Johnston, Kelly Kroll, and Elizabeth Boone. Friends are welcome Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8pm at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in St. Maurice Church at 10 a.m. Bobb will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Dog Rescue, 4400 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 9-319, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 or www.luckydogrescue.org.