Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Ignatius Cemetery
Resources
ROBERT "BOBBY" BRAM

ROBERT "BOBBY" BRAM Obituary
BRAM ROBERT "BOBBY"

BRAM ROBERT "BOBBY"

Age 92, of Greentree, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Bram; loving father of Elaine Christofaro (Charlie Roche) and Alan Bram (Elaine); grandfather of Michael and Michelle Christofaro, Eric and Lauren Bram; preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Lipman, Jane and Morris Bram. Mr. Bram owned and operated Bram's Cleaners on Mt. Washington with his family for 70 years. He was a Freemason, a Shriner and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Family and friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Ignatius Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the . www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
