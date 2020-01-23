|
|
BRAM ROBERT "BOBBY"
Age 92, of Greentree, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Bram; loving father of Elaine Christofaro (Charlie Roche) and Alan Bram (Elaine); grandfather of Michael and Michelle Christofaro, Eric and Lauren Bram; preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Lipman, Jane and Morris Bram. Mr. Bram owned and operated Bram's Cleaners on Mt. Washington with his family for 70 years. He was a Freemason, a Shriner and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Family and friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Ignatius Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the . www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020