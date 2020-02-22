|
BROWN ROBERT
Of Moon Twp.-Coraopolis, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved companion of Beng Ljungman. Son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Brown; beloved wonderful father of Robert (Wife, Dorothy) Brown of Moon Twp. and Kathleen (Husband, Michael) Abbott of Moon Twp; grandfather of Katie, Michael, Bobby, Andrew, Steven and Kevin; great-grandfather of Leah. Bob was an outstanding CPA who was loved by his clients and friends. He loved to travel, to eat and drink fine food and spirits and he especially loved his family. Bob will be tremendously missed. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis on Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 1-6 p.m. with a blessing service in the Funeral Home at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020