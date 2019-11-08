|
HILE ROBERT BURNON
Robert, 88, Independence Twp., died Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born September 14, 1931, in Indiana, PA a son of the late Maurice and Lucille Langham Hile. Mr. Hile was a PA State Policeman for 26 years retiring as Corporal Hile. After retiring from the police force he worked for U.S. Healthcare and was a member and former Treasurer of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Mr. Hile was a US Korean War Navy veteran. Surviving are his wife, Diane Piccolomini Hile; sons, Robert Lee (Wendy) Hile of Uniontown and Jeffrey Burnon Hile of Wexford; granddaughters, Samantha (Timothy) Yauger of Uniontown and Keirsten Hile; great-granddaughter, Gabriela Nicole Yauger and great-grandson, Timmy Daniel Yauger, Jr.; sister, Barbara Ann Anderson of Indiana, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Sink and niece, Lou Ann Sink. At the request of the deceased, there was no public visitation. All arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., AND CREMATORY, 305 Main Street, Imperial, PA (724-695-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019