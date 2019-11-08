Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
305 Main St
Imperial, PA 15126
(724) 695-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HILE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT BURNON HILE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT BURNON HILE Obituary
HILE ROBERT BURNON

Robert, 88, Independence Twp., died Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born September 14, 1931, in Indiana, PA a son of the late Maurice and Lucille Langham Hile. Mr. Hile was a PA State Policeman for 26 years retiring as Corporal Hile. After retiring from the police force he worked for U.S. Healthcare and was a member and former Treasurer of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.  Mr. Hile was a US Korean War Navy veteran. Surviving are his wife, Diane Piccolomini Hile; sons, Robert Lee (Wendy) Hile of Uniontown and Jeffrey Burnon Hile of Wexford; granddaughters, Samantha (Timothy) Yauger of Uniontown and Keirsten Hile; great-granddaughter, Gabriela Nicole Yauger and great-grandson, Timmy Daniel  Yauger, Jr.; sister, Barbara Ann Anderson of Indiana, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Sink and niece, Lou Ann Sink. At the request of the deceased, there was no public visitation. All arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., AND CREMATORY, 305 Main Street, Imperial, PA (724-695-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -