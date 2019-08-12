|
|
ANDERSON ROBERT C.
Age 77, of North Versailles, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late June (Thomas) Anderson; loving father of Roberta (Al) Caldarelli, Wendy (Dave) Johnson, and the late Lynn Soles; proud grandfather of Robert, Brooke, Benjamin, Ashley, Alyssa, and two great-grandchildren; cherished brother of Keith (Mary) Anderson, Rosemarie (Dan) Bonner, Joanne (Mike) Dopkosky, and Loraine (John) Richards. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Anderson and Louise (Morgan) Float. Robert was a member of the former Swissvale United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, boating and woodworking. He was a hard worker and a very giving person. He would always share his wealth of knowledge and had a passion to create. He was always ready to help anyone in need and wanted to make life better for everyone. Friends will be received Tuesday, August 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a blessing service will be Wednesday, August 14th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019