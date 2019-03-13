BISSELL ROBERT C.

Age 87, of Baldwin, moved on to his next series of adventures March 10, 2019. Born to John and Mae in Pittsburgh on December 23, 1931. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Bissell and Eileen (Barnes-Assad); loving and caring "Daddio" of John (Pamela) Bissell, Deborah (late Robert) Siegwarth, Robert (Christine) Bissell; proud " Pap" of Dawn (Alex) Alexander, Matthew (Catherine), Jonathan and Kyle Bissell; great-grandfather "Heart Pap" of Charlotte (Cody) Fisher, Robert (Ciara), Brandon, and Nicholas Wilhelm, Greysen and Caleb Bissell; and "GG Heart Pap" of Declan Fisher. Dearly loved by the Assad family. World traveler, fly fisherman extraordinaire, and consummate comedian who is leaving smiles and cherished memories on all of the folks who knew him. Family thanks Amedysis Hospice and the extraordinary staff at Oakleaf Personal Care Facility. Tribute contributions to . A Celebration of Bob's Life is being planned for the future. Services entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz