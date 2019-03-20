|
|
CAMPALONG ROBERT C., Sr.
Age 90, of Stowe Twp., passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty; loving father of Linda Toma and Robert Campalong, Jr. (Holly); dear grandfather of Paul Allen, Brian, McKenzie, Gianna, Mario and Raegen; brother of William, Gene, Darell and the late James, Donald and Lorraine. Bob enjoyed walking and word working, his grandchildren were his life. Services and entombment were private. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp.
www.mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019