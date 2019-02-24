Home

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
3401 South Park Road
Bethel Park, PA
ROBERT C. DYMOND

ROBERT C. DYMOND Obituary
DYMOND ROBERT C.

Of Bethel Park, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, age 85, beloved husband for 63 years of Eleanor; loving father of Carol Killinger (Mark), Linda Picard (Ken), Judy Stewart (Gary), Robert (the late Joanna) and Deborah Ecker (Henry); also 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Robert was a very kind, caring and compassionate man who had a heart for the Lord, for his family and for helping others. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 5-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., in Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Bob was actively involved in serving many through the Samaritan Ministry at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, therefore, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Ruthfred Lutheran Pastor's Fund which supports the Samaritan Ministry.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
