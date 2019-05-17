|
|
GALLOWAY ROBERT C.
Age 77, of Carnegie, on January 23, 2019. Son of the late Jack and Rhoda Galloway; beloved husband of 51 years of Pauline Galloway; father of Robert Sean and Heather Galloway de Sousa (Kevin); grandfather of Silas Galloway; preceded in death by one brother; and survived by three sisters, many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. "Rest in Peace" our "Optimistic Warrior". Your family will forever love and miss you. A private memorial service is planned. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019