Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GALLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. GALLOWAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT C. GALLOWAY Obituary
GALLOWAY ROBERT C.

Age 77, of Carnegie, on January 23, 2019. Son of the late Jack and Rhoda Galloway; beloved husband of 51 years of Pauline Galloway; father of Robert Sean and Heather Galloway de Sousa (Kevin); grandfather of Silas Galloway; preceded in death by one brother; and survived by three sisters, many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. "Rest in Peace" our "Optimistic Warrior". Your family will forever love and miss you. A private memorial service is planned. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now