At his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Robert C., age 87, of Crafton. Beloved husband of Geraldine A. Gentile; loving father of William (Tina) Boeving, Lisa (Sandra) Boeving-Learned. Bobby (Sally) Gentile, Andrea Gentile, Terri (Jason) Messner and the late Lynette Mielo; also 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; brother of Samuel (Judy) Gentile and Yolanda Nawrocki. Bob was a Past Commander of Frank R. Kirk Post 145 American Legion, a faithful member of St. Philip Church and a dedicated member of St. Vincent DePaul Society. Due to the current pandemic, the visitation and blessing service will regrettably be private. A funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 114 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.
