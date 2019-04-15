LEWIS ROBERT C.

Of Wilkins Twp., age 66, unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Ellen M. (Cloonan) Lewis for 41 years; loving father of Robert C. (Stephanie) Lewis, Jr. of SC, Kevin (Sarah) Lewis of SC, William Lewis of West Mifflin and Jennifer (Aaron) Lancaster of Hawaii; treasured grandfather of Austin, Dalton, Robert A. and Savannah Lewis; Ashley, Tyler, Aubrey and Kalvin Lewis; Briauna and Alexis Lewis; Mackenzie and Jacob Lancaster. Bob was also expecting to become a great-grandfather as Savannah is due to give birth. Brother of William R. Lewis, Barbara Jean Lewis-Jauch (late Forrest Jauch), Raymond J. (Linda) Lewis, Diane (Norman) Williams, Dorothy Lewis and the late Thomas P. Lewis. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a former Manager of Operations for Buncher Co. and retired as an employee of Medrad in O'Hara Twp. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and was member of the Sons of American Legion, Gold Star Post #820 in Monroeville. Bob was proud to express his patriotism riding his Harley as a member of the American Legion Riders. Bob often volunteered and was always thrilled to dress and act as Santa Claus while visiting the V.A Hospital in Aspinwall, the American Legion and the Wilkins Twp. V.F.C.. #3. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp in Champion, but nothing pleased him more than being with his grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.