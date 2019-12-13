Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
More Obituaries for ROBERT McMASTER
ROBERT C. McMASTER

ROBERT C. McMASTER Obituary
McMASTER ROBERT C.

A lifelong resident of North Braddock, age 84, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Bob was the beloved brother of Mary Ellen "Mame" (Walt) Berthold of North Braddock and the late Allan (late Lois) McMaster. Bob is also survived by nieces and nephews, Stacy Bridge and Scott (Lesley) Berthold; Gary (Sharon) McMaster, Robert McMaster, Heather Rile and Holly McMaster, and also several grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob was a retired employee of North Braddock Borough and was a lifelong member of Muhleman Methodist Church. In his spare time, Bob was an expert at refurbishing used and discarded vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers. Once his repairs were finished, he made those items available to anyone who needed one. Friends are welcome on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest in Braddock Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
