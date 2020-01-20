Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
ROBERT C. MINSTER

ROBERT C. MINSTER Obituary
MINSTER ROBERT C.

Age 70, on Friday, January 17, 2020, of South Park. Beloved husband of 49 years to Audrey A. (Derbish); loving and cherished dad to Dana (Stan) Bichler; proud pa of Morgan, Nickolas, Lukas and Brooke; son of  the late Ernest and Rita Minster; brother of Ellen (Rich) Skradski, Janet (Peter) Pananos, Ernest (the late Mary), Leslie (Donald) Yoest and Michael (Karen); brother-in-law of Diane Derbish. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, co-workers and friends. Bob worked as a general manager of H.J. Heinz for 32 years and recently at LSG Sky Chef. He was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Church but was at his best and happiest enjoying his grandchildren's activities. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
