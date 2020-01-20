|
MINSTER ROBERT C.
Age 70, on Friday, January 17, 2020, of South Park. Beloved husband of 49 years to Audrey A. (Derbish); loving and cherished dad to Dana (Stan) Bichler; proud pa of Morgan, Nickolas, Lukas and Brooke; son of the late Ernest and Rita Minster; brother of Ellen (Rich) Skradski, Janet (Peter) Pananos, Ernest (the late Mary), Leslie (Donald) Yoest and Michael (Karen); brother-in-law of Diane Derbish. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, co-workers and friends. Bob worked as a general manager of H.J. Heinz for 32 years and recently at LSG Sky Chef. He was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Church but was at his best and happiest enjoying his grandchildren's activities. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020