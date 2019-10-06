|
NEFF ROBERT C.
Age 87, of Valencia, formerly Ross Twp., on Oct. 1, 2019. Born on April 12, 1932, and raised in the Sheraden neighborhood of Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lillie McKeen Neff. Beloved husband for 47 years of Ruth C. Hoffman Neff. Also survived by his dear sister, Jane (John) Marshall and many nieces and nephews. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Robert was a longtime meat cutter with John J. Hefferman Co. in Carnegie, and will be remembered especially for his wonderful sense of humor and great laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations to Melanoma Cancer Care and Research at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232. Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Valencia Woods Nursing Home, 85 Charity Pl., Valencia, PA 16059, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019