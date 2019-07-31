Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Church
ROBERT C. "BOPPERS" RICHARDSON Sr.


1937 - 2019
ROBERT C. "BOPPERS" RICHARDSON Sr. Obituary
RICHARDSON, SR. ROBERT C. "BOPPERS"

Age 82, of Beechview, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith Ann (Christ) Richardson; loving father of Robert, Jr. (Tracy), Randy (Laura), Rodney "Muggy" (Laura) and the late Kelly Jean Richardson; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother of the late Lewis F., Jr., Jean, and Thomas Richardson. Friends and family received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery with full military honors. Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
