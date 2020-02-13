|
SIMONTON ROBERT C.
On February 12, 2020, Robert C. Simonton, age 99, of Mars, beloved husband of 66 years of the late Edith B. Simonton; father of Gary L. (Lisa) Simonton and Barbara S. (C. Murray) Winslow; grandfather of Leigh and Lynn Simonton, Chris (Christine) Winslow, Carrie (Nick) Barron and Kelly (Tony) Pale; great-grandfather of Colton, Gage, Greggory, Maxom and Anthony, nephew John (Mary) Refeer, niece and God-daughter Susie (James) Chunko and grandnieces and nephews and sister-in-law Nancy Reefer. Robert, a loving husband and father, proud veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict was born January 2nd, 1921 in Allegany, NY. He retired from Bell Telephone in 1976, was Lions Club District Governor, active in the Salvation Army as well as the Blind Association. Our family would like to express our gratitude for the kind, loving and professional staff of Concordia at Mars. Friends received at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, on Friday, February 14th, from 4-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10 a.m. A family meeting will be scheduled at a later date for interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for Robert and his wife, Edith. Contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020