TARR ROBERT C.

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert C. Tarr, age 89 passed away with his family by his side on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Priscilla Sabo Tarr; four daughters, Kathleen (Rod) Gallagher, Karen (Bill) Livolsi, Debra (Joe) Cybulski, and Rebecca (Rich) Iannucci; seven grandchildren, Rob Gallagher, David (Amy) Grochowski, Keith Grochowski, Liz (Bob) Daubert, Alex Gus, Dan (Allison) Cybulski, and Andrew (Terra) Gallagher; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Anna Grochowski. Bob was a proud veteran who served in the Korean War. He was an industrial engineer for US Steel. He was a lifelong Steeler fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are welcome Sunday, March 10, 2019 for a memorial service at noon, with grandson, Pastor David Grochowski officiating at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

pittsburghcremation.com