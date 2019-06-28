Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. "MOOSE" TAYLOR


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. "MOOSE" TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR ROBERT C. "MOOSE"

Age 81, of Apollo, formerly of Plum and Penn Hills, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Beverly (Loper) Taylor; father of Kelly (Timothy) Doyle, Erin (Darren) Macdonald, and Kerry Taylor; grandfather of Colin and Sean; great-grandfather of Jordan; brother of Charles Taylor and the late Donald and George Taylor; brother-in-law of Joyce Taylor the late Joyce (Steve) Butala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Moose was a proud US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War and worked for Conrail, now Norfolk Southern Railroad. Friends received Sunday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Joy Parish. Interment with military honors in Plum Creek Cemetery. Family suggests donations be made to Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk St., Pgh., PA 15201.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now