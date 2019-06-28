TAYLOR ROBERT C. "MOOSE"

Age 81, of Apollo, formerly of Plum and Penn Hills, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Beverly (Loper) Taylor; father of Kelly (Timothy) Doyle, Erin (Darren) Macdonald, and Kerry Taylor; grandfather of Colin and Sean; great-grandfather of Jordan; brother of Charles Taylor and the late Donald and George Taylor; brother-in-law of Joyce Taylor the late Joyce (Steve) Butala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Moose was a proud US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War and worked for Conrail, now Norfolk Southern Railroad. Friends received Sunday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Joy Parish. Interment with military honors in Plum Creek Cemetery. Family suggests donations be made to Family Hospice at Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk St., Pgh., PA 15201.