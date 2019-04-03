|
BLAZIER ROBERT CALVIN
Age 96, a Marine Veteran of World War II, passed away March 29, 2019. A son of the late George and Margaret Blazier, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Effie R. Keane-Donahoe Blazier; and a daughter, Robin M. Schanz (Thomas). He is survived by a son, Barry L. Blazier (Linda); a daughter, Arduth M. Clair (William); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Theresa (Rose) Blazier and Mary Pat Rickerd. He led a full life, enjoyed traveling, and proudly authored a book, Cosmic Revelation, at the age of 90. He was a kind and loving family man. A service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., in the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, where he will be interred.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019