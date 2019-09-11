Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PESSOLANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CARL PESSOLANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT CARL PESSOLANO Obituary
PESSOLANO ROBERT CARL

Age 68, passed peacefully on September 10, 2019.  Beloved son of the late Carl and Lorena Pessolano.  Bob is survived by his wife, Katherine Gray Pessolano; father of Nicole (Ben) Kopel and Lorenzo and Louis Pessolano; brother of Nancy Pessolano and Joan (Craig) Stewart; proud grandfather of Avery, Calvin and Savannah. Bob was a graduate of Oakmont High and West Virginia University. He spent his summers working at the shore where he found his passion for the restaurant business.  Bob and his then wife Mona, opened Mario's South Side (1982) on E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh. Bob was considered a visionary in the city's local restaurant and bar scene and is credited with beginning the renaissance of Pittsburgh's South Side. In addition to Mario's, they opened Blue Lou's and eventually Nick's Fat City. He enjoyed his hometown teams; the Steelers, Penguins, Pitt Athletics and even the Pirates. He loved the city of Pittsburgh and spent most of his adult life here. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Katie relocated to San Miguel, CA to pursue his dream of owning a vineyard. Bob, Katie and Lorenzo returned home last year to be with friends and family. Friends received Friday, 4 - 7 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UPMC Alzheimer's Research, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 and San Miguel's Fire Department, www.sanmiguelcsd.org/. 


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now