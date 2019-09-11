|
PESSOLANO ROBERT CARL
Age 68, passed peacefully on September 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Carl and Lorena Pessolano. Bob is survived by his wife, Katherine Gray Pessolano; father of Nicole (Ben) Kopel and Lorenzo and Louis Pessolano; brother of Nancy Pessolano and Joan (Craig) Stewart; proud grandfather of Avery, Calvin and Savannah. Bob was a graduate of Oakmont High and West Virginia University. He spent his summers working at the shore where he found his passion for the restaurant business. Bob and his then wife Mona, opened Mario's South Side (1982) on E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh. Bob was considered a visionary in the city's local restaurant and bar scene and is credited with beginning the renaissance of Pittsburgh's South Side. In addition to Mario's, they opened Blue Lou's and eventually Nick's Fat City. He enjoyed his hometown teams; the Steelers, Penguins, Pitt Athletics and even the Pirates. He loved the city of Pittsburgh and spent most of his adult life here. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Katie relocated to San Miguel, CA to pursue his dream of owning a vineyard. Bob, Katie and Lorenzo returned home last year to be with friends and family. Friends received Friday, 4 - 7 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UPMC Alzheimer's Research, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 and San Miguel's Fire Department, www.sanmiguelcsd.org/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019