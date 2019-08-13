|
CHAMOVITZ, M.D. ROBERT
Age 94, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila Chamovitz; beloved father of Mindy (Mitchell) Small, Julia (Brad Nilson) Chamovitz Nilson, Max (Kristina Hatcher) Chamovitz and the late Cathy Chamovitz; brother of the late Jerome, Irvin, Allen and David Chamovitz; Zada to Ammi, Yudi, Dovi, Devorah, Levi, Yossi, Eli, Benjamin, Leah, Asher and Caleb. Also survived by many great-grandchildren and adoring nieces and nephews. He was a beloved and dedicated Physician, a veteran of the U. S. Navy during WWII and the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a medical researcher, teacher and a board member of the Hebrew Free Loan and an active supporter of many other Jewish causes. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (2-3 p.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the JNF, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217; Israel Bonds, 6507 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217; or the Hebrew Free Loan, 4307 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019