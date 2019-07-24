Home

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Church
103 Church Rd.
Imperial, PA
ROBERT CHARLES CINNA

CINNA ROBERT CHARLES

Age 82, of Oakdale, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Husband of 58 years to Maureen (Walsh); father of Michele (Mark) Rullo, Darrin (Andrea), Laurie (Brian) Trybend, and Matt; grandfather of Jon, William, Jace, Mark, Cecilia, Vincent, Luke, and Logan; brother of the late Anthony Cinna Jr. and Michael Cinna. Bob was born on November 23, 1936, in Wilmerding, PA, to Anthony and Francis Cinna. He served in the US Navy from 1954-1957. His brush with greatness while serving was flying with future astronaut, Scott Carpenter. After the Navy, Bob worked at the old Nike site in Oakdale as a radar maintenance technician. Later he transferred to the old Pittsburgh International Airport where he finished out his career until his retirement. The next several years were spent traveling with his wife on numerous cruises throughout the Caribbean. Friends and family will be received at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA on Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Columbkille Church, 103 Church Rd., Imperial, PA on Thursday 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Ohio Valley Hospital doctors and nursing staff for the special care given to our family. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
