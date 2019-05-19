LEISE ROBERT CHARLES

Age 93, of Millcreek, and formerly of Carrick, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh on June 2, 1925; a son of the late Charles and Mary Leise. Robert attended Connelley Trade School in Pittsburgh and received honorable discharges from the Merchant Marines and Coast Guard during World War II. He also received an honorable discharge from the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict. Robert volunteered for 14 years as the caretaker for the Korean War era F-94 Starfire Jet, located along Interstate 90 in the veterans section of Erie County Memorial Gardens. He enjoyed all forms of aviation and was a history buff, especially the Civil War era. Robert was retired from the Ohio Barge Line Company. Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Eleanor Leise; one daughter, Karen Leise; one son, Wayne Leise (Pam); two grandchildren, Lauren and Steven Leise; one great-granddaughter, Luna Leise; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Helen; and one brother, Richard. At Robert's request, private arrangements are being handled by the RUSSELL C. SCHMIDT & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie 16504. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to give special thanks to Patti and Monica in the Urology Department and the entire staff of the Erie VA Medical Center. Also, special thanks to Denny and Christina at Erie Family Hospice for their excellent care. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.