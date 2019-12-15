Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT REINSTADTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CHARLES REINSTADTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT CHARLES REINSTADTLER Obituary
REINSTADTLER ROBERT CHARLES

Age 94, of South Fayette, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.  Beloved husband of Yvonne for 71 years; father of Cathy Deklewa (John), Janet Wolcott (Tim), Mary Ann Daily (Frank), Jim Reinstadtler (Marcia); 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.  He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.  Bob was a lifelong member of St. Barbara Church and served as usher.  Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -