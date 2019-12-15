|
REINSTADTLER ROBERT CHARLES
Age 94, of South Fayette, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne for 71 years; father of Cathy Deklewa (John), Janet Wolcott (Tim), Mary Ann Daily (Frank), Jim Reinstadtler (Marcia); 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. Bob was a lifelong member of St. Barbara Church and served as usher. Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019