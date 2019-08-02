Home

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rodman St. Missionary Baptist Church
11 Rodman St.
View Map
ROBERT COLEMAN


1944 - 2019
ROBERT COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN ROBERT

Age 75, quietly on July 28, 2019 at his residence. Husband of the late Charlotte Coleman; father of Derrick Williams, Hope, Kellie, Bobbie Ann Coleman; brother of Ilene Brown; seven grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Monday, August 5, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11 a.m. at Rodman St. Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman St. 15206. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
