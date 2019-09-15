|
|
WETMORE ROBERT COMLY
Age 99, passed away peacefully in Hazard, KY, on August 11, 2019, from complications resulting from a fall. He was born in Easton, PA and attended Brown University and Lafayette College. He married Faith Haytock in 1941. They moved with their family to Mt. Lebanon in 1953 where he began his career at First Boston Corporation selling Western Pennsylvania Municipal Bonds. He worked with several other investment firms including Kidder Peabody where he was a founding partner of the Pittsburgh office. He served as president of the Pittsburgh Bond Club. He loved playing tennis and was instrumental in getting the first bubble installed over the clay courts in Mt Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by his children, Robert (Lulu), Susan (Dan), and James (Mable); along with five granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church in Mt. Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators HCC, 101 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019