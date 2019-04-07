Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
ROBERT D. BUBACZ Sr.

ROBERT D. BUBACZ Sr. Obituary
BUBACZ ROBERT D., Sr.

Age 50, of Pgh., died suddenly on March 6, 2019. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Walter, Sr.; and mother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his sons, RJ and Jordon; four sisters; and two brothers. Also survived by many cousins, family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 13, 2019, at South Park, 100 Acre House, 1-8 p.m. Please contact the family by April 9, 2019, if you wish to attend. Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Silent Bob to Trinity United Church of Christ, 150 E. North St., Wooster, OH 44691. BORON FUNERAL HOME, 412-882-1506.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
