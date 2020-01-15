|
BYRNES, SR. ROBERT D.
Of Shadyside on Sunday, January 12, 2020, age 74. Beloved husband of Elizabeth R. Byrnes. Loving father of Robert D. II (Rosann), Gregory, David, Lisa Maggio (Doug), Michelle, and Daneen Dickson (Brian); Pop Pop of Nicholas, Michael and Brittany Slahetka, Katie, Julia, Joey, Maria, Dominic and Nicco Maggio, Victoria DeLeonibus, and Matthew and Brianna Dickson. The last of a great generation of 6 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob worked at D'Appolonia Engineering for 20 years, traveling extensively for work around the county. The word "survivor" was written for Bob Byrnes. He fought cancer for over 20 years, battling to the end. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside, on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob's name may be made to the or . Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020