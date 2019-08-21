|
|
CARNEVALE, JR. ROBERT D.
Age 58, of Polish Hill, passed away suddenly in his sleep on Friday, August 16, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Roger) Healy and Gina (Jesse) Delsardo; three grandchildren that he adored, Sophia, Evan and Atlas; he is also survived by his brothers, Gary and Daniel Carnevale. There will be no viewing. Bob will be laid to rest at his favorite fishing spot in Pymatuning. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019