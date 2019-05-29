Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Age 74 of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy" (Hyde) Chatlos. Loving father of Lori (Paul) Scott, Dawn (John) Lundgren, and Cynthia (Scott) Rothermel; adored "Pap-Pap" of Nathan, Ryan, Jackson, Grant, Mitchell, Ava, Archer, Clara and Redd; brother of Nancy (late Joe) Palumbo; also several nieces and nephews. Bob lived a life full of purpose. He had a successful dental practice in the Penn Hills/Plum area for over 45 years. He was always dedicated to his patients and touched the lives of many with his caring nature and contagious laugh. Bob was devoted to providing for his family and working hard in every area of his life. He was a member and former president of the Penn Hills Rotary and served as an elder at Beulah and Crossroads Presbyterian Churches as a testament to his deep faith. Bob was an avid train enthusiast who loved spending time outdoors fishing, maintaining his yard, and walking his beloved dogs. Friends will be received Thursday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747) where services will be Friday 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Council on Brain Injury (COBI), 16 Industrial Blvd., Suite 203, Paoli, PA 19301 or online at: www.councilofbraininjury.orgwww.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
