Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
On Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Shields Conrad; father of Barbara (Jay) Jarmell, Robert D. Conrad, Jr., and William (Maria) Conrad; grandfather of Kaitlyn and Steven Jarmell, Isabella, Margherita and Spencer Conrad; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was a 32nd Degree Mason and very active with the Bloomfield / Lawrenceville Lion's Club. He received many awards, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship, which is the highest award given in Lionism. Bob was very active with his church, his community, and his family. Friends received Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Services in McKnight United Methodist Church, 600 Fox Dr., Pgh. 15237 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McKnight United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, or the Bloomfield / Lawrenceville Lion's Club.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
